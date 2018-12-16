Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Stake Lessened by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,497.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 619.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 251,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

