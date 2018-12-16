Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 278,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 36.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 172,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $8.53 on Friday. Enerplus Corp has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.0076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERF. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $15.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

