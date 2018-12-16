Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 28,051 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.36.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $299,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $131,824.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,764.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,345 shares of company stock valued at $5,556,023. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $111.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.23. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $91.20 and a 1-year high of $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.85 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

