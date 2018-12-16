Marshall Wace LLP Sells 566,865 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,865 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 270,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $2,702,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $29.11.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

