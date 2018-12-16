Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Holdings in argenx SE – (ARGX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in argenx by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in argenx by 22.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at $258,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. argenx SE – has a one year low of $53.93 and a one year high of $111.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on argenx from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on argenx to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Holdings in argenx SE – (ARGX)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/marshall-wace-north-america-l-p-acquires-new-holdings-in-argenx-se-argx.html.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.