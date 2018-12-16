Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,858,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 681.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,938,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,552,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $8.99 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In related news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 262,881 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $5,034,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

