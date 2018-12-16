Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 20,864 Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,864 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLR. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. MKM Partners set a $56.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shares of FLR opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton bought 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $250,266.16. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 301,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,623,928. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corp. is a holding company engages in engineering and technology. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Government and Diversified Services. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining Segment focuses on opportunities in the upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, metals and mining markets.

