Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Position in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Garmin by 1,601.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $4,670,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,050,443.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 15,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,094,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,314,037 shares of company stock valued at $149,595,036. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $65.14 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $70.77. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Garmin had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $810.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

