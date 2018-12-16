Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $287,000 in RigNet Inc (RNET) Stock

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of RigNet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNET. FMR LLC grew its holdings in RigNet by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,904,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 170,747 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in RigNet by 15.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 934,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RigNet by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RigNet by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in RigNet during the third quarter valued at about $973,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RNET opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. RigNet Inc has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNET. BidaskClub raised RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of RigNet in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Keith Olsen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $45,954.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,487 shares in the company, valued at $314,648.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Mulloy sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $50,207.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at $102,352.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

