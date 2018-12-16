MCBC (MCFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

MCFT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded MCBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCBC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MCBC from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MCBC from $28.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on MCBC to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get MCBC alerts:

MCFT stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. MCBC has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $391.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. MCBC had a return on equity of 90.10% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $93.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MCBC will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Terry D. Mcnew acquired 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,756.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MCBC by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in MCBC by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MCBC by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 179,691 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MCBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MCBC by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MCBC

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for MCBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.