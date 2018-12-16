Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,191,239,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,723,000. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $47,007,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $183.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $146.84 and a fifty-two week high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.67%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/mcdonalds-corp-mcd-shares-sold-by-bryn-mawr-trust-co.html.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.