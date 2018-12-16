Medicalchain (MTN) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Medicalchain has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Medicalchain has a market cap of $982,130.00 and $113,627.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Medicalchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.05 or 0.02372010 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00143017 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00176586 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031318 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030898 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain was first traded on October 16th, 2017. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,339,405 tokens. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en. Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news.

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

Medicalchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, CoinBene, Gate.io, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medicalchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Medicalchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

