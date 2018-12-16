Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Holdings Decreased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $79.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,851 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $19,611,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 971,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,103,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,850 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $20,168,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 971,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,037,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,279,104 shares of company stock valued at $92,845,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

