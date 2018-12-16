Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Meridian Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Meridian Bancorp to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Meridian Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $811.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.21.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

In related news, Director James G. Sartori sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,700 shares of company stock worth $59,551 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/meridian-bancorp-inc-ebsb-announces-dividend-increase-0-07-per-share.html.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.