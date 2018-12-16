MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in American International Group Inc (AIG)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 21,735.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in American International Group by 350.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 3,312.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.31.

NYSE:AIG opened at $37.49 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in American International Group Inc (AIG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-decreases-position-in-american-international-group-inc-aig.html.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.