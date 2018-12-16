MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 827 Shares of CIGNA Co. (CI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Capital World Investors increased its position in CIGNA by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,464,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,137,988,000 after buying an additional 3,460,726 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CIGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $682,210,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in CIGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $302,517,000. FMR LLC increased its position in CIGNA by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,970,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,868,093,000 after buying an additional 1,409,335 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CIGNA by 706.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 927,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $193,109,000 after buying an additional 812,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CIGNA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CIGNA in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann raised their price target on CIGNA from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on CIGNA from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CIGNA in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

NYSE:CI opened at $205.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. CIGNA Co. has a twelve month low of $163.02 and a twelve month high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. CIGNA’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $4,513,045.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,938,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $605,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

