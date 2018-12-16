Michelangelo Volpi Sells 701,570 Shares of Zuora Inc (ZUO) Stock

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 701,570 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $13,154,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $18.24 on Friday. Zuora Inc has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zuora from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. FBN Securities started coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zuora from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zuora to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 11.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Zuora by 257.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

