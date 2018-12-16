Micro Focus International PLC – (MFGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MFGP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 53,699,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,169 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 87.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,311,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 612,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,649,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,485,000 after purchasing an additional 96,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 90.9% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 784,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 373,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFGP stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 522,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,001. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $34.99.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

