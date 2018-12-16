Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,267,660 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $39,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 377,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 75,740 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Sanoor Capital Management LP increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanoor Capital Management LP now owns 639,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 55,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,065,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

MU opened at $34.20 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

