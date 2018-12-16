Microvision (MVIS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.55

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 3062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Microvision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Microvision by 260.0% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 90,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Microvision during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Microvision during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Microvision during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, EastBay Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microvision during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

