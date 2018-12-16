Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) Stake Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,506 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Milacron worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCRN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Milacron during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milacron during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Milacron during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Milacron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Milacron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Milacron from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

MCRN opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $895.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Milacron Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $22.62.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Milacron had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.32%. Analysts expect that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Milacron

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

