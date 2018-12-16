Minerals Technologies (MTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.34

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.34 and last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 3940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.36%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 7,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $429,022.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,970,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,408,000 after buying an additional 55,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,654,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,249,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,654,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,613,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,064,000 after purchasing an additional 91,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,610,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/minerals-technologies-mtx-hits-new-12-month-low-at-49-34.html.

About Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.