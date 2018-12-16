Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 380,729 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 539,595 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC set a $35.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 46,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $1,255,892.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.55. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 36.93% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

