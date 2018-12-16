Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $1.07 Million Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,559 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2,356.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eagle Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

EXP opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.04 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.48%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

