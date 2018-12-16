MiX Telematics (MIXT) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MIXT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $15.80 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $356.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.48.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0529 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,033,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 224,161 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in MiX Telematics by 101.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30,403 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in MiX Telematics by 15.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the third quarter worth $5,834,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MiX Telematics by 23.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

