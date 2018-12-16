Mogo Finance Technology Inc (TSE:MOGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.97 and last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 39920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,028.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mogo Finance Technology stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo Finance Technology Inc (TSE:MOGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Mogo Finance Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/mogo-finance-technology-mogo-hits-new-52-week-low-at-2-97.html.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile (TSE:MOGO)

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.