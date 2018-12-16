Moin (MOIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $126,082.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. Moin has a market cap of $126,082.00 and $9.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moin coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moin

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,031,159 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

