MojoCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (MOJO)

MojoCoin (CURRENCY:MOJO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One MojoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. MojoCoin has a market cap of $16,225.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MojoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MojoCoin has traded 48.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00051188 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00006248 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000270 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000500 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000143 BTC.

MojoCoin Profile

MOJO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2016. MojoCoin’s total supply is 12,276,850 coins. The official website for MojoCoin is mojocoin.org. MojoCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mojodevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MojoCoin Coin Trading

MojoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MojoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MojoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MojoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

