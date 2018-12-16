Monetha Hits Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $110,399.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin, Binance and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030765 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.02432246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00143844 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00177243 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031208 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031152 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,271,923 tokens. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha.

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Binance, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

