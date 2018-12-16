Monster Beverage (MNST) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $51.23, but opened at $53.43. Monster Beverage shares last traded at $53.02, with a volume of 197883 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $490,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,332.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 14,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $787,735.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,111,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,199,000 after buying an additional 279,364 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 24,002,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,837,000 after purchasing an additional 347,332 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,359,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,104 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 24.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,468,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,991,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,039,000 after purchasing an additional 121,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

