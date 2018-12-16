Moody’s Co. (MCO) is DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 809,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 2.8% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $135,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $145.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $139.11 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). Moody’s had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 412.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total value of $819,858.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Moody’s from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Moody’s to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.92.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

