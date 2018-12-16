Morgan Stanley (MS) Holdings Raised by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 28.3% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $2,021,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 154,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total transaction of $7,521,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

