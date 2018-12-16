Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,158,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 280,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 10.49% of Motorola Solutions worth $2,233,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 11,537.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 446.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,537.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $385,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 160,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $19,901,333.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,651,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,051 shares of company stock worth $38,064,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $126.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.18 and a fifty-two week high of $133.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Laurentian reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.50 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/motorola-solutions-inc-msi-position-lifted-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.