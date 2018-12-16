MRC Global Inc (MRC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

MRC stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. MRC Global Inc has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.12%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MRC Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Stephens set a $21.00 target price on MRC Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MRC Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

