M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Holdings Reduced by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,080,507 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.24% of M&T Bank worth $54,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in M&T Bank by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $153,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doris P. Meister sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.24, for a total value of $133,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,196.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,164 shares of company stock valued at $524,899. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $147.81 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $147.38 and a 52-week high of $197.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.18. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $188.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

