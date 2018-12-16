MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $578,000 Stake in Prologis Inc (PLD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

PLD opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 18,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,224,578.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,178,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,907 shares of company stock worth $3,565,328. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

