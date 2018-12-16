MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 499 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,826,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,771,511,000 after buying an additional 528,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,482,837,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,429,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $524,609,000 after buying an additional 102,639 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Illumina by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,023,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $375,668,000 after buying an additional 748,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $168,863,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Illumina to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.94.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.13, for a total transaction of $1,102,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,251,637.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $3,118,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,198,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,726 shares of company stock valued at $20,077,106. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $326.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.51 and a 1 year high of $372.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/mufg-americas-holdings-corp-takes-position-in-illumina-inc-ilmn.html.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.