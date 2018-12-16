Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) PT Set at €214.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €214.00 ($248.84) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €196.00 ($227.91) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €218.00 ($253.49) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €206.22 ($239.79).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a one year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

