Murphy USA (MUSA) versus Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Murphy USA has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murphy USA and Rush Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA $12.83 billion 0.19 $245.26 million $4.32 17.51 Rush Enterprises $4.71 billion 0.27 $172.12 million N/A N/A

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Rush Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Murphy USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Murphy USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy USA and Rush Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA 1.83% 19.13% 5.94% Rush Enterprises 3.83% 12.85% 4.52%

Dividends

Rush Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Murphy USA does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Murphy USA and Rush Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA 0 4 0 0 2.00 Rush Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy USA presently has a consensus target price of $84.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.48%. Given Murphy USA’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than Rush Enterprises.

Summary

Murphy USA beats Rush Enterprises on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States. Murphy USA Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; and body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

