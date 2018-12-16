Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 649.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

IJR stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.10 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

