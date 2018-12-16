Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 92.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter worth $191,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 36.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 35.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Myokardia news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $169,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,671.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider June Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $315,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,426 shares in the company, valued at $342,543.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,978 shares of company stock worth $1,185,250. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myokardia stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 3.44.

MYOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Myokardia in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Myokardia in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Myokardia in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Myokardia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.64.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

