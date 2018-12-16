Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

MYOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, Director Mark Altmeyer acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 132,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 74,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

