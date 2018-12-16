Myriad Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,218.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $3,218.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000462 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,627,752,500 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

