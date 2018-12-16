Nasdacoin Hits Market Cap of $19.04 Million (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00030670 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $19.04 million and $70,270.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00002161 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00001589 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000217 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 18,896,435 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

