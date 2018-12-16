National American University Holdngs (NAUH) Sees Large Volume Increase

National American University Holdngs Inc (NASDAQ:NAUH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 814,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 640% from the previous session’s volume of 110,006 shares.The stock last traded at $0.25 and had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter. National American University Holdngs had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 18.08%.

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

