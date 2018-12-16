National Pension Service Purchases Shares of 428,553 Welltower Inc (WELL)

National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 428,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,565,000. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Welltower at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Welltower by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 559,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,539,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

In other news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $317,704.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $72.34 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.26.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. upped their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “National Pension Service Purchases Shares of 428,553 Welltower Inc (WELL)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/national-pension-service-purchases-shares-of-428553-welltower-inc-well.html.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.