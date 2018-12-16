National Pension Service Sells 83,570 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,570 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $29,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 429.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,860,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999,613 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $72,322,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,860,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $34,489,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,730,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,048 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

In related news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,630,406.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 82,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,181.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,795,144. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/national-pension-service-sells-83570-shares-of-hewlett-packard-enterprise-co-hpe.html.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.