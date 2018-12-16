Navistar International (NAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 18th. Analysts expect Navistar International to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.31. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $47.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Navistar International in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

