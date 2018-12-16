NCS Multistage (NCSM) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on NCS Multistage and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NCS Multistage in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on NCS Multistage and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NCS Multistage has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.19.

NCSM stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $279.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.87. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, research analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Hummer purchased 9,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $57,648.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Marty Stromquist sold 67,495 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $520,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 151,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,923 and sold 97,059 shares valued at $745,451. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 930,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 156,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 156,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 154,153 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 304,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,588 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

