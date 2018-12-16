Neos Therapeutics Inc (NEOS) CFO Purchases $10,800.00 in Stock

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) CFO Richard I. Eisenstadt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 42,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NEOS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 591,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,184. Neos Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $11.69.
Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 586.25% and a negative net margin of 133.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Neos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Neos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Neos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.
About Neos Therapeutics
Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.
