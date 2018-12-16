Neos Therapeutics Inc (NEOS) CFO Purchases $10,800.00 in Stock

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) CFO Richard I. Eisenstadt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 42,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NEOS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 591,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,184. Neos Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $11.69.

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 586.25% and a negative net margin of 133.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Neos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Neos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Neos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/neos-therapeutics-inc-neos-cfo-purchases-10800-00-in-stock.html.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.